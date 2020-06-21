21 New Troopers To Graduate From MO State Highway Patrol Law Enforcement Academy

Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, announces that 21 troopers will graduate from the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy on Friday, June 26, 2020.
The ceremony is by invitation only due to coronavirus guidelines, but will be available to the public and media via Facebook live. The ceremony will begin at 10 a.m.
The 109th Recruit Class reported to the Academy on January 6, 2020, to begin the 25-week training to become a trooper. The new troopers will report to duty in their assigned troops on July 13, 2020.
Four class awards will be presented.
The names (hometowns) and first assignments of members of the 109th Recruit Class are listed below:
Troop A
- Jonathan R. Boydston (Kansas City, MO), Zone 2, Platte County
- Kevin M. Cox (Peculiar, MO), Zone 11, Cass County
- Margarito Gallo Mejia (Vail, IA), Zone 2, Platte County
- Colin E. Osborne (Kirksville, MO), Zone 9, Lafayette County
- Tanner L. Wallace (Ozark, MO), Zone 11, Cass County
- Thomas J. Whitaker (Joplin, MO), Zone 12, Johnson County.
Troop B
- Caleb L. Hirner (New London, MO), Zone 3, Chariton/Linn Counties
- Kurtis A. Hurley (Center, MO), Zone 6, Clark/Scotland Counties.
Troop C
- Mark D. Benson (Park Hills, MO), Zone 13, Jefferson County
- Daniel M. Bochucinski (Plainfield, IL), Zone 19, Lincoln/Pike Counties
- Zachary C. Crumley (Benton, MO), Zone 11, Franklin County
- Curtis L. Schilling (Jackson, MO), Zone 8, St. Charles County
- Ryan J. Steele (Arcadia, MO), Zone 10, Franklin County.
Troop E
- David L. Brawley (Whitewater, MO), Zone 9, New Madrid/Pemiscot County
- Joshua J. Schuenemeyer (Jackson, MO), Zone 7, Scott/Mississippi/New Madrid Counties
Troop G
- Kage W. Etherton (Aurora, MO), Zone 4, North Howell/Shannon Counties
- Jacob J. Smith (Winona, MO), Zone 3, North Howell/Shannon Counties.
Troop H
- Byron D. Hahn (Cameron, MO), Zone 3, Harrison/Gentry Counties
- Aaron M. Mapel (St. Joseph, MO), Zone 2, Nodaway/Worth Counties.
Troop I
- Justin D. Morrison (Springfield, MO), Zone 8, Laclede County
- Colby B. Townsend (St. Louis, MO), Zone 3, Crawford County.