2020 South Central Missouri FCA Christian Athlete of the Year

BRANSON – The South Central MO FCA Board of Directors and Area Director Brian Mitchell are excited to announce that Nathan Garnett, Blue Eye High School has been named this year’s Male Christian Athlete of the Year and Kathryn Anderson, Crane High School has been named this year’s Female Christian Athlete of the Year.

Both will receive a $1,000 Scholarship in memory of Jerry Lilley. Jerry offered the gift of friendship, always devoted to support those he crossed paths with, whether in encouragement, practical Godly wisdom, finances, or just his bridge-building humor. The FCA appreciates Jerry and his family’s support of South Central Missouri FCA.

Nathan will be attending Evangel University, and Kathryn will be attending College of the Ozarks this Fall.

South Central MO FCA serves 8 counties and 63 schools reaching over 3200 students, athletes and coaches each week through Campus Huddles, Bible Studies and events.