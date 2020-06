Due to information released by the City of Springfield at a recent press conference, organizers of the 2020 Corndog Kickoff are required to cancel the event which was scheduled for Saturday, June 6th.

Ticket holders who purchased tickets online will receive automatic refunds for ticket values.

If tickets were purchased in person with cash or check, however, please call (417) 833-2660, or e-mail boxoffice@ozarkempirefair.com for information on how to get your refund.