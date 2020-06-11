2020 Birthplace of Route 66 Festival Canceled Due to Pandemic

The steering committee for the Birthplace of Route 66 Festival has unanimously decided to cancel the 2020 festival due to COVID-19 concerns. The festival was planned for Aug. 14-15.

“Last year’s attendance was 65,000 over two days and we were projecting to top 75,000 this year, based on tempo of registrations,” said Cora Scott, director of Public Information & Civic Engagement for the City of Springfield and festival steering committee member. “We think this is the right thing to do to protect participants, staff, spectators (who come from all around the world) and our community. We will offer full refunds or the option to apply fees toward the 2021 festival.”

Car and motorcycle show participants, musical acts, vendors and exhibitors should have been notified about the cancellation, but if they have not, contact information is below.

Car show participants who registered online with a credit card should log in to the festival’s EventBrite page and request a refund or rollover their registration to the 2021 festival. Those who choose the rollover option will be able to keep their display spots. Participants who registered with cash or a check and want a refund should email springfieldroute66carshow@gmail.com to request a refund. Participants have until Aug. 1 to request a refund or it is assumed they want to roll their registration over to 2021 and keep their spots.

Festival vendors should contact Tom Mast at masterfuleventsmo@gmail.com or 417-402-9876. Exhibitors should contact Shirley Robbins at 417-773-7714. Musical acts and motorcycle show vendors and exhibitors should contact Laura Dannegger at laurad@autoinjury.com or 417-889-1400.