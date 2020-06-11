154 Students Receive Scholarships Through WRVEC Operation Round Up

BRANSON, Mo. – White River Valley Electric Cooperative’s (WRVEC) trust program, Operation Round Up, has awarded 154 scholarships to students for tuition assistance. Each student will receive one thousand dollars to further their education or vocational career.

Scholarship applications are available to students from the cooperative’s five-county service area every spring. Candidates are evaluated based on financial need, overall academic performance, extra-curricular involvement, and college acceptance.

The co-op’s programs coordinator, Nathan Stearns said, “It’s an honor for us to invest in the next generation of our communities.

Operation Round Up is in its 28th year at WRVEC. In addition to scholarships, the money is allocated for area families struggling with the financial burden of long-term illness, tragic accident or devastating fire, and for community needs such as rural fire departments, senior citizen centers, food pantries, and children’s health programs.

The following is a complete list of scholarship recipients:

Wesley Thomas

Jeremiah Collins

Kristen Mallory Strickland

Sophia Greenwalt

Stephen Copeland

Margaret Rastorfer

Gavin Eric Rowbotham

Madison Bauer

Jacob Key

Tanner Vejraska

Presley David

Lindsey Yocum

Reagan Swatosh

Cameron Banks

Hallie Odom

Abby Van Haitsma

James Taylor Haltom

Courtney Aumiller

Olyvia Rowland

Madison Evans

Morgan Miller

Kahlela Frey

Joshua Willis

Isabella Devors

Zackery Miller

Bryce Reinke

Josh Alan Janes

Rory Bradshaw Lynn

Kamryn Nicole Collins

Kayli Nimmo

Grace Krueger

Faith Wilson

Caleb Brown

Madison Pardeck

Leisl Jansen

Emma Breeden

Olivia Leigh Heriford

Kevin Frey

Kaia Parker

Allie Jackson

Jazlin Horton

Kaylee Betcher

Jane Renee Oestreich

Luke Williams

Stanley John Lancaster

Chloe Merriman

Taylor Steele

Jackson Lundeen

Nathan Garnett

Stevi Jones

Abbigail Sutton

Jesslyn J. Ahrends

Laura Adams

Isabella Ewing

Brianna Connell

Morgan Lundeen

Kambria Carrollynn Todd

Taylor Morgan

Mason Miller

Reuben Fansler

Brady Wayne Rogers

Tristan Cooper

Brock Nelson

Erin Black

Heather Dalton

Callie Fetter

Shyla Horgan

Julia Scherer

Ethan W. Harmon

Gracelyn Haile

Samuel Krause

Kassidy Watts

Emma Hampton

Matthew Nicholas Lumley

Tristen Blake Portis

Kacey Lynn Pearman

Victoria Grace Shipley

Mason Fetter

Maegan Surface

Brooke Wiggins

Kourtney Hope Shipley

Kendra Edwards

Madison Deal

Ashley Windsor

Hannah Collins-Gibson

Gordon Brooks Logsdon

Grace Stine

Alyssa Ramos

Reagan Renee Magdaz

Grant Phelan

Trista Huddleston

Micayla McClure

Matthew Miles

Lane Smith

Claire E Metcalf

Allison Hopper

Elly Ashlock

Michia Jenkins

Haze Wright

Alexis Nicole Orr

Janthinee Bard

Garrett Morgan

Meghan McKinney

Danielle Hopper

Zachary Wallace

Kaitlin Conrad

Josie Glenn

Caleb T. Lovato

Audrey Arnette

Lauren Suter

Isabella Rose Portis

Ryan Bradley Highfill

William G Wicker

Cooper High

Kate Tomczyk

Gracie Hime

Caleb Snyder

Ruthanne Elizabeth Doebler

Anna Belle Miller

Cameron Edmonson

William Dawson Nimmo

Natalie Kiger

Kayla Alyse Lindsey

Reece Katherine Keller

Mackenzie Godfrey

Lisa Burke

Tyler Albright

Paige Dolan

Alyssa Torix

Jaxon Britt

Adrian Norvell

Katelyn Elizabeth Cobbs

Isley R Johnson

Shania L Sheppard

Connor Tucker Wiest

Lane Clouse

Ashton Hodge

Hali Wallace

Brooke Davis

Haley Swift

Brooke Hunn

Brady Jenkins

Kolby Crisp

Brexton Miller

Faith Collins-Gibson

Bailey Cunningham

Hanna Perez

Troy Froeschle

Corina Bissonnette

Austin Petter

Keeley Bauer

Toby Miller

Wyatt Wilson

Lauren Hustead

For more information about the scholarship program visit https://www.whiteriver.org/community/operation-round-up/scholarships/