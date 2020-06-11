154 Students Receive Scholarships Through WRVEC Operation Round Up

BRANSON, Mo. – White River Valley Electric Cooperative’s (WRVEC) trust program, Operation Round Up, has awarded 154 scholarships to students for tuition assistance. Each student will receive one thousand dollars to further their education or vocational career.
Scholarship applications are available to students from the cooperative’s five-county service area every spring. Candidates are evaluated based on financial need, overall academic performance, extra-curricular involvement, and college acceptance.
The co-op’s programs coordinator, Nathan Stearns said, “It’s an honor for us to invest in the next generation of our communities.
Operation Round Up is in its 28th year at WRVEC. In addition to scholarships, the money is allocated for area families struggling with the financial burden of long-term illness, tragic accident or devastating fire, and for community needs such as rural fire departments, senior citizen centers, food pantries, and children’s health programs.
The following is a complete list of scholarship recipients:
- Wesley Thomas
- Jeremiah Collins
- Kristen Mallory Strickland
- Sophia Greenwalt
- Stephen Copeland
- Margaret Rastorfer
- Gavin Eric Rowbotham
- Madison Bauer
- Jacob Key
- Tanner Vejraska
- Presley David
- Lindsey Yocum
- Reagan Swatosh
- Cameron Banks
- Hallie Odom
- Abby Van Haitsma
- James Taylor Haltom
- Courtney Aumiller
- Olyvia Rowland
- Madison Evans
- Morgan Miller
- Kahlela Frey
- Joshua Willis
- Isabella Devors
- Zackery Miller
- Bryce Reinke
- Josh Alan Janes
- Rory Bradshaw Lynn
- Kamryn Nicole Collins
- Kayli Nimmo
- Grace Krueger
- Faith Wilson
- Caleb Brown
- Madison Pardeck
- Leisl Jansen
- Emma Breeden
- Olivia Leigh Heriford
- Kevin Frey
- Kaia Parker
- Allie Jackson
- Jazlin Horton
- Kaylee Betcher
- Jane Renee Oestreich
- Luke Williams
- Stanley John Lancaster
- Chloe Merriman
- Taylor Steele
- Jackson Lundeen
- Nathan Garnett
- Stevi Jones
- Abbigail Sutton
- Jesslyn J. Ahrends
- Laura Adams
- Isabella Ewing
- Brianna Connell
- Morgan Lundeen
- Kambria Carrollynn Todd
- Taylor Morgan
- Mason Miller
- Reuben Fansler
- Brady Wayne Rogers
- Tristan Cooper
- Brock Nelson
- Erin Black
- Heather Dalton
- Callie Fetter
- Shyla Horgan
- Julia Scherer
- Ethan W. Harmon
- Gracelyn Haile
- Samuel Krause
- Kassidy Watts
- Emma Hampton
- Matthew Nicholas Lumley
- Tristen Blake Portis
- Kacey Lynn Pearman
- Victoria Grace Shipley
- Mason Fetter
- Maegan Surface
- Brooke Wiggins
- Kourtney Hope Shipley
- Kendra Edwards
- Madison Deal
- Ashley Windsor
- Hannah Collins-Gibson
- Gordon Brooks Logsdon
- Grace Stine
- Alyssa Ramos
- Reagan Renee Magdaz
- Grant Phelan
- Trista Huddleston
- Micayla McClure
- Matthew Miles
- Lane Smith
- Claire E Metcalf
- Allison Hopper
- Elly Ashlock
- Michia Jenkins
- Haze Wright
- Alexis Nicole Orr
- Janthinee Bard
- Garrett Morgan
- Meghan McKinney
- Danielle Hopper
- Zachary Wallace
- Kaitlin Conrad
- Josie Glenn
- Caleb T. Lovato
- Audrey Arnette
- Lauren Suter
- Isabella Rose Portis
- Ryan Bradley Highfill
- William G Wicker
- Cooper High
- Kate Tomczyk
- Gracie Hime
- Caleb Snyder
- Ruthanne Elizabeth Doebler
- Anna Belle Miller
- Cameron Edmonson
- William Dawson Nimmo
- Natalie Kiger
- Kayla Alyse Lindsey
- Reece Katherine Keller
- Mackenzie Godfrey
- Lisa Burke
- Tyler Albright
- Paige Dolan
- Alyssa Torix
- Jaxon Britt
- Adrian Norvell
- Katelyn Elizabeth Cobbs
- Isley R Johnson
- Shania L Sheppard
- Connor Tucker Wiest
- Lane Clouse
- Ashton Hodge
- Hali Wallace
- Brooke Davis
- Haley Swift
- Brooke Hunn
- Brady Jenkins
- Kolby Crisp
- Brexton Miller
- Faith Collins-Gibson
- Bailey Cunningham
- Hanna Perez
- Troy Froeschle
- Corina Bissonnette
- Austin Petter
- Keeley Bauer
- Toby Miller
- Wyatt Wilson
- Lauren Hustead
For more information about the scholarship program visit https://www.whiteriver.org/community/operation-round-up/scholarships/