Willow Springs License Office Opens

JEFFERSON CITY — The Willow Springs License Office, located at 705 E. Main St., opened last week at 9 a.m.

The management contract for the Willow Springs License Office was awarded to Cynthia L. Blades on Feb. 13, 2020.

All license office contracts in Missouri are awarded through a competitive bid process. License offices are operated by independent contractors but overseen by the Missouri Department of Revenue.

For office hours and days of operation for the Willow Springs License Office, please visit the License Office Location Map at dor.mo.gov/offloc/ or call (417) 469-3944.