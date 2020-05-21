William “Joe” Joseph Wake

William Joseph Wake, 46 years, 6 months, 28 days old, of Springfield, Missouri passed away on May 17, 2020 at Mercy Hospital ER in Springfield, MO from an accident.

Joe was born October 19, 1973 in Hood River, Oregon to Clifford and Roxanna (Miller) Wake.

Joe had worked at Nestle in Springfield and formerly was employed with Copeland in Ava, MO.

Joe loved to ride motorcycles with family and friends. He also enjoyed playing video games and working on computers. He loved spending time with his friends and family.

He was preceded in death by a son, Joseph Scott Wake.

Joe is survived by his four children, Jesse Wake, Sara Wake, Tyler Wake, and Nick Wake, his parents, Clifford and Roxanna Wake, one brother, Fred Rodgers, two sisters, Marrei Johnson and Elisa Brewer, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral services for Joe will be Friday, May 22, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. in the Clinkingbeard Funeral Home in Ava, MO. Officiating will be Pastor Tim Reese. Cremation will follow services per Joe’s request. Memorials may be made to the children as a love offering to help with his funeral expenses. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.