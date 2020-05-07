by Michael Boyink / mike@douglascountyherald.com

We see you.

That message was posted on the back of a golf cart in the parade held Saturday, May 2nd to honor residents of Heart of the Ozarks (HOTO) and Ava Place.

Seeing, thanking, and encouraging, and holding messages of love were on the agenda for local classic car owners, first responders, motorcycle clubs, and other community members.

It started at the Super 8 Hotel on the south side of Ava. The parade staged there.

Then, with a bluegrass band playing in the background, the line of fire trucks, ambulances, police cars, streeter trucks, muscle cars, street rods, golf carts, motorcycles, off-road Jeeps, rat-rods, and UTVs climbed the hill into the HOTO parking lot, circled through past the seated and properly-spaced residents, then went back out and over to Ava Place.

“We came from Joplin, said Sherry Erickson-Spaeth. “We drove our 96 year old Granny! She was so happy it brought her to tears waving to all the people at the nursing home.”

“There were tears in my car also.” said Janet Gentry Sallee. “Our hearts were so full to know our small gesture of caring and love made so many smile.”

Other photos from the parade are throughout this issue of the Herald.