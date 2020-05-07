“We See You”

Michael Boyink/Herald A replica of the General Lee from the TV series Dukes of Hazzard rolls through the Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare Facility on Saturday, May 2. Local first responders, classic car enthusiasts, motorcyclists, and other community members took part in the parade, all designed to let the residents at Ava Place and HOTO know they weren’t forgotten.

by Michael Boyink / mike@douglascountyherald.com

We see you.

That message was posted on the back of a golf cart in the parade held Saturday, May 2nd to honor residents of Heart of the Ozarks (HOTO) and Ava Place.

Seeing, thanking, and encouraging, and holding messages of love were on the agenda for local classic car owners, first responders, motorcycle clubs, and other community members.

It started at the Super 8 Hotel on the south side of Ava. The parade staged there. 

Then, with a bluegrass band playing in the background, the line of fire trucks, ambulances, police cars, streeter trucks, muscle cars, street rods, golf carts, motorcycles, off-road Jeeps, rat-rods, and UTVs climbed the hill into the HOTO parking lot, circled through past the seated and properly-spaced residents, then went back out and over to Ava Place.

“We came from Joplin, said Sherry Erickson-Spaeth. “We drove our 96 year old Granny! She was so happy it brought her to tears waving to all the people at the nursing home.”

“There were tears in my car also.” said Janet Gentry Sallee. “Our hearts were so full to know our small gesture of caring and love made so many smile.”

HOTO resident Archie Ferguson and staffer Yvonne Howard wave to the passing cars in the community parade on Saturday, May 2nd. Photo by Michael Boyink/Herald

Other photos from the parade are throughout this issue of the Herald.

