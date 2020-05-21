Wasola – Theta Nokes

May 17 – “For God is my King of old working salvation in the midst of the earth.” Psalms 74:12.

Bailey Ray, daughter of Dwain and Crystal Ray got married April 15 to Jordy Ashley. They were to marry April 1st but Jordy got the Covid-19 so they had to change the date. Congratulations to them and prayers for good health. Guests at Dara Strong’s home for Easter get-together, Saturday, the 16th were Beau, Jafe’s and Austin’s Buege, Addesyn Winnett and Marti Ost from Arkansas. Howard Strong, Brittany Richards, Brady and Baiya Crewse, Eli Shannon, Ralph and Dana Brazeal, Bailey Strong, Brayden and Lilly Lansdown, Cody, Hannah and Charleigh Strong, Hunter Huff, Howard and Ella Faye Mitchell, Felisha and Charlie Harris, Vicki Nelson, Wyatt and Liviya Wharton, Zamber and Cole Little, Robyn and Jasmine Schroder, Tiffanee Satterfield, AnnaBelle Johnson, Cody Jones and me.

The rain stopped enough so the children could hunt for the Easter eggs after our meal.

Congratulation to Logan David, my nephew Ava senior of 2020.

Sympathy to Dennis “Dean” Coonts family.