Wasola – Theta Nokes

May 3 – “Yea, the Lord shall give that which is good and our land shall yield her increase.” Psalms 85:12

Storm came through Tuesday night took two big trees down by the Oak Grove Church house. One was in the road so Ralph Brazeal had to find another road to get to work.

Jeff Lewis and wife Christy and son Mason from Kansas visited me Friday.

Mother’s Day is Sunday. My mother taught me right from wrong. She always put trust in God for it kept her strong. She read the Holy Bible each night before going to bed. I’m thankful for each memory of my mother. If your mother is alive tell her how much you care.

In 1908 Anna Jarvis started Mother’s Day and 1914 President Woodrow Wilson signed proclamation Mother’s Day to be the second Sunday in May.