Wanda Lee Bice Andrews was born in Ava, Missouri to Gideon “Gid” and Ida (Rogers) Bice (Bias on July 25, 1934 and went to be with her Lord on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at the nursing facility in Edna, Texas.

Wanda was preceded in death by former husband and father of her children, Harold Tooley; husband Michael Andrews (2017); son Michael Tooley; both parents, her siblings, Kenneth Bice, Ivona Bice, Leola Hale and Eldon Bice.

Wanda is survived by her sister Deana Kay Peak, Ava, Missouri; two sons, Verlin Tooley, Commerce City, Colorado; Daren Tooley, Pueblo, Colorado; step-daughter Susan Meeker, Arizona. Grandchildren and step-grandchildren, Amy and Poppy Martinez, Dolly Tooley, Charley Tooley, Michael Tooley, Glen Tooley, and Brandi and Mitch Wilhite; several nieces and nephews, cousins and special sister-in-law Margaret Bice-Rosseau, and a special friend, Angie Martinez.

There will be a private graveside service with Pastor Larry Green officiating at Memory Gardens of Edna, Texas.

Services have been entrusted to Russell Todish of Slavik Funeral Home, 209 N. Allen Street, Edna, Texas 77957, 361-782-2152.