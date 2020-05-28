Wall Column

The 16th Amendment

Ah, everyone’s favorite Amendment, right? You like to pay your fair share of your income to support the various public benefits that you receive or will receive in the future, right?

The federally supported Medicaid program has enough current funding to last only until the end of 2022. With baby boomers retiring at record rates, Social Security, in it’s current formulation, is scheduled to run out of money ten years later.

In 1913, a graduated income tax based on one’s gross income was thought to be the “fairest” kind of tax. The Amendment actually permits Congress to levy an income tax without apportioning it among the various states or basing it on the US Census on the basis of population. But with over a century of special interest legislation, the income tax has become a drain on the middle class. People on poverty levels and the wealthy are barely affected by the current taxation system. The only difference for the upper classes is the designation of monies earmarked for certain types of tax-deferred investments.

But following the Spanish-American War, the country was eager to expand it’s holdings, and needed the extra revenue. It was during this time that the US acquired Guantanamo Bay in Cuba, Puerto Rico, the US Virgin Islands, the Philippines, and Hawaii.

The tax was originally debated in Congress and 36 states. The 16th Amendment finally became the law of the land. The Amendment, to this day, remains the most unpopular one.

