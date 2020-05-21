Questions for School Board Candidate Vernard (Vern) Deatherage

Question #1: What’s your take on the current relationship between the Ava School Board and Bus Drivers, and how will you work to improve it?

My take on the current relationship between the Ava School Board and the Bus Drivers — Sad!

It is a result of miscommunication, rumors, mistrust and personal conflicts between some members of both parties involved. I feel that the only way to fix this problem is with your vote on June 2nd. I believe that, with new board members who can be open, honest and fair, this problem can be resolved very quickly and fairly for both the bus drivers and the school board. I feel that board members should not let personal vendettas or personal dislikes rule the way they vote. Board members should vote for the best solution that benefits the students, school and the majority of the voters/taxpayers.

Question #2: What other specific initiatives for improving Ava Schools will you propose if elected this year?

After talking with several voters, teachers, board members, parents and students, I feel that there are several areas that need attention, one of which is school lunches. I believe that the contract that was just renewed should be revisited.

Another area that I believe needs reviewing is teacher-vetting and the procedures for hiring, firing and resignations.

I also believe that the school’s CPA contract that was recently voted on, at a cost of $5,000 more per year than a local CPA firm’s bid, needs to be addressed. That is $25,000 (over five years) that the school could be saving for the very same service.

Upon signing up to run for the Ava School Board, I was asked by two of the current board members “if I was for the bus drivers” which I felt was a very odd question, coming from them. As a matter of fact, I am not only for the bus drivers, I am also for the students, teachers, school district as a whole, and yes, you, the voters/taxpayers of the Ava School District.

I wish to thank the Douglas County Herald for the opportunity to address these questions.

Please vote on June 2nd.