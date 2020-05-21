U.S. Route 60 at Missouri Route 125 Safety Project:  New Interchange to be Built East of Existing Intersection

ROGERSVILLE – As a result of comments received during a virtual (online) public meeting held April 22 through May 6 and other feedback from the community, the Missouri Department of Transportation will build a new interchange approximately 1/3 of a mile east of the existing U.S. Route 60/Missouri Route 125 intersection near Rogersville.

The interchange is needed to improve safety along Route 60. The project will remove the traffic signal which has been the scene of many crashes, including some severe as well as one fatality crash. By removing the traffic signal, congestion along Route 60 during higher traffic volume times also will be reduced.

Nearly 200 people responded to questions during the April-May virtual public meeting. MoDOT requested input on two possible options for building a new interchange.

The survey results along with a frequently asked questions document which addresses comments received during the virtual meeting along with the plans for the new interchange can be viewed on the project website: Route 60 at Route 125 Interchange

Three public meetings over the course of two years gathered input from the public as well as nearby businesses, property owners and community leaders to help pick the best option for the safety improvements.

Construction of the new interchange will take place in 2022-2023.

The estimated total project cost is $22 million.