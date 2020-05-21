Troy Treadway

Questions for School Board Candidate Troy Tredway:

Question #1: You were part of an Ava School Board that was able to renegotiate contracts and come to a working arrangement with the school bus drivers. What’s your take on the current relationship between the two parties and how do you propose to resolve it?

The current relationship between the Board of Education and the contracted bus route owners is as bad as it has ever been. The contractor’s trust in the Board is at an all-time low, and with good reason. The Board of Education agreed to negotiate, but they never negotiated. The two delegates the district sent told the contractors they were not speaking for the Board or the district, which ended any kind of negotiation talks. The Board would rather not negotiate, but instead take words out of the contract and twist them into a different meaning to try to get rid of the bus route owners. I spoke to the Superintendent and volunteered to go before the Board and explain what the original writers of the contract,which including myself and other past members, meant when constructing the contract including the conversation held with the contractors when the legal and binding contract was agreed upon and signed. The Superintendent never told the Board of my offer, as he had told me he would. The Board of Education, acting on behalf of the district, has put the district in danger of a lawsuit by the tortious interference of the route owner’s contract they have with the district. This unlawful action has not only threatened the actual binding nature of the contract, but has affected the actual profit and livelihood of each owners business with loss of the value, the interest of future sales or transfers of routes, and loss of income which can be easily proved in a court of law. Thankfully, these contractors do not want to be any part of a lawsuit, but they are being forced to look at this as an option because of the inappropriate action of the Board.

This question’s second part, of how do I propose to resolve it, is an easy answer. If I am elected along with the other likeminded candidates, we will have a working majority. This common sense majority will, in our very first open session meeting, hold a discussion between the Board and the representatives of the bus association. Through negotiation of both parties we will create an outline for a legal document to be written by a lawyer that will allow the district to install the equipment they own on the contractors’ privately owned buses. To achieve this there will need to be legal wording making the district solely responsible for the equipment, it’s stored data, and any lawsuit action that might become of it to the district or the owner of the vehicle or the driver. There will need to be agreement on an on-off switch that can be turned off when not transporting students and not receiving pay, and there will need to be compensation for time and travel to bring the bus in for district equipment repairs and data retrieval when necessary. An agreement will need to specifically state what the cameras are to be used for, in addition to what reasons to look at data, when to look at data, the location to look at data, who will be present when data is viewed, and how data is kept safe without tampering or viewing from unauthorized persons. These are the issues that have not been addressed properly or legally. The present BOE knows this but refuses to negotiate. On the first meeting, we will also discuss the cost of our transportation system, past raises which have been missed, and actions that will be taken for correction of such matters.

Question #2: What other specific initiatives for improving Ava Schools will you propose if reelected this year?

The second question about new initiatives for district improvement is what I am most interested in because the transportation system has been fixed it is just that the incompetency of the Board has made a mess of things… While I was on the Board a couple years ago, I saw a need to not only change the pay of all teachers, but to increase the starting pay on the first step even more for their first few years . I worked hard to help get a special type of salary adjustment through that was one of the best pay raises and benefit packages the district has seen in decades. Since that time, Governor Parsons has recently sent advice to DESE and all Missouri School Districts that Missouri Schools are below standards and there needs to be more done. I have formulated a plan to correct our pay scale and fulfill the wishes of the Governor. Also, insurance cost to the employees has skyrocketed and I would like to lower health insurance by 50 dollars a month per employee. I would also like to see fair compensation for vacation, personal, or sick days not used. All of this will not only help us reach goals that the Governor has requested, but definitely it will make our district a more desirable destination for teachers looking for a place to invest their future in.

I would like to work to implement a higher education program in which the district will help with funds to assist a teacher working towards their master’s degree. With a simple contract signed by the teacher stating they will stay with the district 5 years I would like to see the district help with at least 50 percent of the expenses. There are already schools to the west of Ava doing this, and it will benefit the teachers, their families, our community, and the district.

I am also a member of a group of board members who have a desire to advance and expand our vo-tech education program. This program expansion would not only include more skills being taught such as nursing and a teaching program among others, but also it would have a certification certificate that would be recognized and helpful for a student to start at a better career after High School or with a better preparedness to go into a technical college or trade school. The Governor also has great interest in this topic, as he already recognizes not all students go to a four-year college after graduation. Our plan would be to send two or three Board members to Jefferson City to meet with the Governor to see if there is or will be extra grant money for expansion in this type of rapidly growing education. We would also look at the option of bringing other schools into the program if we can offer a vo-tech program exclusive to Ava, with a possibility of evening classes for adults for the surrounding community.

Of course, most people know that I would be moving immediately in a direction to eliminate OPAA from our district cafeteria program. I, along with other board members, have researched other districts, attended conference meetings on this topic, and believe without a doubt that we can implement a district-run program like the majority of the schools in Missouri already have that will serve our district with better food for our students and a better way of life for the workers in the our cafeteria.

Bullying will also be a topic discussed with great emphasis and I am not talking solely about student bullying. It is near impossible to expect the student bullying to stop when there are adults in the school system who have the same problem of bullying others. This issue must be addressed and stopped.

Troy Tredway