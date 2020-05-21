Trinity Lutheran – Richard Sturgeon

May 17 – Jesus does not abandon his followers. Through the Holy Spirit, Jesus comes to abide with his disciples of every generation. As Pentecost draws near, we are reminded that the risen Christ dwells in us as the Spirit of truth. We receive this in baptism and pray that in our gathering around the Lord’s table the Spirit will transform us to be the body of the risen Christ in the world

Lord Jesus, as the ark carried Noah and his family through the flood waters to a new beginning, you have carried me through the waters of baptism to new life (I Peter 3:20-21). For this I praise you. In the words of the psalmist, “Bless our God, 0 peoples, let the sound of his praise be heard” (Psalm 66:8). Welcome to worship. Council will meet today — as well as having potluck. We will celebrate Ascension of our Lord next Sunday with communion.

We had several birthdays to catch up on Mary Ann, Karla and Jean and a anniversary David and Mary Ann. We appreciate, Sandra Davis, for playing the piano today. We really are grateful for it. 9:30 am Sunday Adult Bible class and Sunday School

10:45 am Sunday Worship with communion

Today’s Lector: Nancy Smith

Next Sunday’s Lector: Jerry Johnson