Three MSU Student-Athletes Selected for Career in Sports Forum

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. –– Three Missouri State University student-athletes are enjoying an opportunity of a lifetime this week. Tennis player Ellie Burger (Chesterfield, Mo.), soccer goal keeper Kaitlin Maxwell (Lincoln, Neb.) and football offensive lineman Derek Kohler (Platte City, Mo.) have been selected to participate in the NCAA’s National Career in Sports Forum.

The 2020 Career in Sports Forum takes place May 27-29 and brings together selected NCAA student-athletes to learn about and explore potential careers in sports, particularly college athletics. This unique virtual programming experience helps student-athletes chart their career paths, while presenting copious opportunities for attendees to learn from current industry leaders.

Notable speakers cover a variety of topics to prepare attendees for success navigating future career paths. Through an online platform, participants undergo a an experience that equips them to thrive in life after their playing days.

The forum also allows attendees to network with peers and decision-makers at the campus, conference and national levels of college athletics.

Both Burger and Maxwell will be entering their senior seasons for the Bears, while Kohler will be a junior this fall.

MSU’s three attendees are joining hundreds of student-athletes from across the country in this unique and exclusive leadership opportunity.