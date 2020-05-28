The Champion News – Wilda Moses

May 24 – Teachers and staff lined up outside the school to wish a happy summer to Skyline students in their drive through parade on Tuesday marking the last day of school. It was the last day for Mr. Prock, who is retiring after 25 years. Mrs. Helen is retiring after 15 years. They will both continue to be active with the school as volunteers. Mr. Prock will likely be fishing more down at Vera Cruz and Mrs. Helen has lots of grandchildren to keep her busy and happy. Congratulations to all students everywhere graduating without much fanfare. Your Champion friends and family care.

Marjorie Carter writes, “We left Drury on May 8th and got home Sunday May 10th.” Their home is in Sheridan, Wyoming. She said they could use some rain. “….just a little to help me get weeds out of my flower garden. We miss everyone.” Doug is working at the community garden mowing and trimming. They have two plots and were glad to have been able to get to Bakersville to get their seeds before the shut down.” Their community garden is like many around the country, inspired by the “war gardens and Victory Gardens” that date all the way back to March 1917. The idea was to reduce the pressure on the public food supply brought on by the war efforts. Marjorie closed her note saying, “No matter where I am, must continue to bake cookies for Doug.”

Wilma and Joe Hamby were among the nineteen equestrians enjoying the Champion Spring Trail Ride on Wednesday. Somewhere along their path, Wilma said there was a big tree down across the road at a deep creek crossing. She said it was a little dicey, but they were able to make it through. She and Joe and a few others made a short ride of it and were back at The Historic Emporium by noon-thirty for lunch. A couple of them had wet feet. The rest of the party continued on to their routine destination. It was thought that they would have to retrace their steps rather than make the full circuit as they generally do. They arrived back in Champion around three o’clock and reports were that they had come in from the east. Residents up a mile and a half from Fox Creek were alerted to voices on the road and saw perhaps a dozen riders pass by in the neighborhood of noon so it must have taken some while to cross Fox Creek. Those handsome steeds may have had water wings, or perhaps they found a ferry, though that brings us to remember Josey Wales and the Missouri Boat Ride. Inquires will be made and a full report will be forthcoming.

It was a beautiful day for the Denlow/Fairview School Reunion on Saturday. Of the forty-nine folks attending, eight were former students. Pete and Frank Proctor attended Fairview. Shirley Williams, Carolyn Berry and Jessie Mae Miller went to Denlow. Robert Upshaw, Fae Krider and Kaye Johnston went to both of those schools. The first of these reunions, 34 years ago, had an attendance of 350, according to one alumnus. The numbers have dwindled every year, though health concerns doubtlessly played a part in the low turnout this time. As people across the country observe Memorial Day, the already somber occasion has an additional layer of seriousness about it. We express our gratitude to those who have given their lives in the service of our Nation and to those currently serving in the many various roles and jobs now so important to keep the Country going. We endeavor to persevere like Champions—Looking on the Bright Side!