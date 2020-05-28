Tecumseh – Linnie Ingram

May 24 – Everybody should have a front porch. I sure enjoy sitting on mine now that the weather is turning warmer. I like to sit and watch the cars go by on the road and think of days gone by. These days, my hair is white, my knees are weak, and I’m not very steady on my feet. But remember: it’s said that weak knees mean a warm heart.

My grandson Alex Vega has come in to check on me today (Monday), as I report what little news I have – which is nearly no news at all. I appreciate him so much. But after he checked on me he had to leave quickly to go to Forsyth to help his uncle, my son Marlyn, after a tree fell on their house.

My great-granddaughter Alexus Owen has learned to drive a riding lawnmower. She does a good job of it, too.

We will be having a memorial service for my daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Dave Davis, at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 6, at Udall Cemetery. They died within a month of each other in February and March. Thanks to all of you who have sent condolences and expressions of sympathy.

It seems so unexpected that my daughter would die of cancer while I survived it. My experience occurred many, many years ago with a little place the size of a garden pea in my breastbone. I had 33 radiation treatments that helped me survive. Since then I’ve joked that the radiation treatments were to blame for the many hot flashes I endured through the years. I’ve wondered sometimes if I might glow in the dark. I had four doctors who tended me through the years, and I’ve outlived all of them. I wish I could have helped them as they helped me. Most of all, I praise the Lord for all the help I’ve been given – and all the good people who have helped me along the way.

My neighbor Paralee Rea told me our good friend Jerry Marsh has had some recent health problems. We wish him and his wife Mary Beth the very best and a quick recovery. They have been very active in Eastern Star.