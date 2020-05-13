Tecumseh – Linnie Ingram

May 3 – Memories fill my mind these days. So many of my thoughts focus on my family, in the past as well as the present. The present-day thoughts are often sad as I think of my daughter Karen and son-in-law Dave, who died within a month of each other earlier this year. No one can know the effects of losing a child until it happens.

As I write, another string of thoughts take me back to my life years ago. I was thinking about elderberries, and that reminded me of blackberries and how we picked them as a child. We had to get up early before it got hot, and we had to be prepared for the chiggers and ticks. I can remember dabbing a cloth soaked in kerosene on our shoes and socks to keep them away. In those days, kerosene was always on hand because we used it in our lamps. In fact, that’s how I studied for my education – by the light of a kerosene lamp. Keeping the old glass chimney clean was a daily, or sometimes twice-daily, chore.

Next, my memories went to pinto beans – a staple in many a household. To me, pinto beans just can’t be beat. I remember eating at my Uncle Earl Ebrite’s house on the square in Gainesville, and instead of pintos, they would have navy beans cooked with salt pork. Aunt Adeline’s sister, Clara White, lived with them and cooked for them in their old yellow house with a front porch and porch swing. It stood about where the auto parts store is now. Clara’s brother, Dr. White, also lived with them after his wife died.

Remembering Dr. White took my mind to another memory – the time I had my first tooth pulled when I was 6 years old. It was a baby tooth – a jaw tooth – and it was hurting, so he pulled it. He wasn’t a dentist, but he got the job done. He may have rubbed something on the gums to dull the pain a little. Since it was a baby tooth the roots weren’t deep, but I took no pleasure sitting in the chair in the middle of Uncle Earl’s kitchen and having that tooth extracted!

Later on, Lawrence Amyx would come from West Plains on Wednesdays to his dentist office over the Amyx garage on the other side of the square. How I dreaded going up those steps to have my teeth worked on! And next was a dentist named Pohle, whose office was on the east side of the square, near where the beauty shop is now.

My husband Glenn would tell such funny stories about those days. That was back when he and his buddy Hugh Tan Harlin spent a lot of time together. As I recall, many of the stories concerned Hugh Tan and the Harlins’ old milk cow, which Hugh was obligated to milk. At that time, it was free range here in town, and cows and horses roamed the streets and up and down Lick Creek, getting what they could to eat. I believe some of Glenn’s funny stories were about hunting the Harlins’ cow at milking time.

I talked to my son Marlyn in Forsyth. He was outside, rebuilding a birdfeeder in his yard. I enjoy watching the birds that visit my feeder – and appreciate my granddaughter Dana and my daughter Kris, who keep it filled for me.

My great-grandson Alex Vega came by over the weekend and heated up a TV dinner for me. He served it to me in my recliner, and as I was eating, I said, “Well, the mail hasn’t come today, has it?” Alex said, “No, Grandma, it hasn’t come – because today is Sunday!” Sitting here, lost in my memories, I lose track of time.

Last Week’s News

May 11 – We can’t seem to stop the numbers increasing each year as we grow older; sometimes I’d like to put mine on hold! But I ask for each year to help make me a better person, remembering that every little thing – a little joke, a smile or a friendly gesture – can make a difference in someone’s day.

Meanwhile, I just try to keep up! My daughter Kris is a whirlwind of activity around me. I hear the door open and she calls, “I’m here, Mom.” And after hearing her bustle about, doing whatever favor she is bestowing on me, I hear the door open again as her voice calls, “Bye-bye!” While she was here this morning, I asked her, “What day is this?” and she laughed and answered, “Mom, it’s Monday the 11th.”

Kris, a registered nurse, is staying busy and enjoying her new job at Gainesville Health Care Center.

I am continuing my grief journey from losing my other daughter Karen and her husband Dave. She didn’t tell me she had cancer or how serious it was until it was getting serious. I know she wanted to spare me of worrying. But it seemed to make her death happen so quickly I didn’t quite have time to realize it was happening. Thanks to all who continue to send messages of condolence and sympathy. Your kindness is appreciated.

I’ve been teasing my son Marlyn about building a playhouse at his advanced age. He’s been repairing his grandchildren’s playhouse in his yard in Forsyth. The little ones love it with its little doors, little windows. Marlyn is an expert trim carpenter who specializes in building fancy staircases that people want in their big, fancy homes. His wife is a gardener, so as the weather improves she will be busy.

Saturday was beauty shop day at my house as Rebecca Hallmark came to be my in-home beautician. Meanwhile, Kris was outside beautifying my lawn, mowing it with the mower.

It may seem strange to some to hear me say that I have fondest memories of Decoration Days in the past, when the women would clean off a spot under the big shade trees around the old Lilly Ridge schoolhouse at the entry of the cemetery and spread tablecloths on the ground. It really was dinner on the ground. People would fill their plates and then sit on the ground and eat.

I miss those days, just as I miss regular church attendance. I’m sorry I’m no longer physically able to go, but I pray for our church and pastor at Lilly Ridge. I certainly would like to go. I like to say that my mother took me to church before I was even born! It’s always been an important part of my life.