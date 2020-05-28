Sweden – Linda Johnson

May 24 – Memorial Day Weekend: It’s a time to remember military personnel who died in service to their country. As Pastor Josh pointed out, we have a lot to be thankful for. Because of others, we live in a country that still puts in God we trust on our money and has one nation under God in the pledge. It’s undeniable we have a lot to be thankful for. “As Americans we need to live worthy of the sacrifices of men and Jesus.” Pastor Josh uttered as he opened our memorial day service.

Mary, the sister of Lazarus, is broken hearted. Her brother has died and is buried. It’s been four days and then, Jesus arrives. Mary meets Jesus and after four days of grieving the first thing she says, “Lord, if thou had been here, my brother had not died.” (John 11:32) She’s weeping in verse 33 and it moves Jesus to the core. So much so that he wept. (verse 35)

Yes, our Lord did, knowing full well he was going to call him back to life. We live in a sin-cursed world but God has a plan and he has a way. Jesus could have healed Lazarus. After all, he caused the blind to see and the lame to walk. Even though he could have, he didn’t. His purposes were to raise Lazarus. It was the plan.

Even so, Jesus groaned again. (verse 38) The sadness of death touched him. He knows and feels the pain of our infirmities. It’s in Hebrews 4:15. Imagine the scene: Martha ran to meet him and they share a conversation, “If you’d been here, my brother wouldn’t have died.” Jesus responds, “Your brother will rise.” She assures Jesus that she believes in the resurrection. And they continue. Then Mary, the other sister comes and is deeply grieved. Jesus feels the pain of both of them. He cares.

Approaching the cemetery Jesus bids them to remove the stone. Martha cautions Jesus, “He stinks. He’s been dead four days.” Jesus basically says, “Do it anyway.” They do and Jesus calls for Lazarus and out he comes all wrapped up like a mummy. Lazarus was raised from the dead that day.

Our day is coming too. Unless we’re alive at Jesus’s return, we’ll die and be buried. The great thing to remember is that we have a savior who will return to get those who believe. Jesus said, “I am the resurrection, and the life: he that believeth in me, though he were dead, yet shall he live: And whosoever liveth and believeth in me shall never die.” (John 11:25,26)

You can visit us at our website. Pastor Joshua Strong can also be heard on our radio program which is on at 8:05 a.m. Sunday mornings.