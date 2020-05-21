St. Francis – Gary Kester

May 17 – Sunday was The Fifth Sunday after Easter and is known in our Anglican tradition as Rogation Sunday. Rogation means to pray or ask for, from the Latin rogare, and is an ancient Christian tradition preserved only in traditional churches such as ours. It is a day set aside since the fifth century for prayers for fruitful crops and growing season, and for special personal needs; the scripture lessons and hymns for today all reflect this special day. It is also the final Sunday in the Easter season.

Bishop Hartley based his sermon on the Epistle for the day, St. James 1:22 “Be ye doers of the word, and not hearers only…” A hearer hears only what he wants to hear and forgets what is right, but it is our duty as Christians not to forget and to put our faith in action. Christianity must be lived every day.

Our hymns for today also reflect the theme of fruitfulness and we closed the service with a special hymn for Rogation with music by the great English composer Ralph Vaughn Williams: “O Jesus, crowned with all renown, since thou the earth hast trod, thou reignest and by thee come down henceforth the gifts of God.”

