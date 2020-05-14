St. Francis – Gary Kester

May 11 – Sunday was the Fourth Sunday after Easter. Bishop Hartley based his sermon on the Gospel for the day, St. John 16:5: “Jesus said unto his disciples, now I go my way to him that sent me…It is expedient for you that I go away for if I go not away the Comforter will not come unto you.”

This is the final teaching of Jesus and He is making sure that the disciples understand that what is going to happen is good for them even though they have a hard time understanding. He is telling them that they will lose him in physical form but that He will be with them in spiritual form as the Comforter or Holy Spirit. It will be better because in physical form He is limited but as the Holy Spirit He can be everywhere and will not be confined by place & time. Thus He is fulfilling His promise to be with them always, just not in the form they are used to.

This passage is a summary of the work of the Holy Spirit which is at work in our lives just as in the lives of the disciples. As Christians we live in faith without physical proof.

