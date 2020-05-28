Smallett – Margaret Rosseau

May 24 – Sunday morning service was opened with prayer then Kendra Shelton sang two songs and read some scripture.

Brother Evans brought the message from Ecclesiastes 3:1-8,John 15:9-13, 1 Thessalonians 4:13-18,”Remembering.”

It sure was good to be back in church with my church family.

We are still practicing social distancing.

Bevy Moore and I went to the Dyer Cemetery to decorate our loved ones who have gone on before us.

I have been doing some sewing and cooking along with the usual household chores.

Delmar is not doing so much due to his legs giving out on him. We did manage to get my rose bush set out. It about wore us both out.

Until next week remember to be thankful for all of God’s mercy to us all.