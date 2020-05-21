May 17 – Sunday morning service was opened with prayer and music. Kendra Shelton sang two beautiful songs and read some scripture.

Brother Evans brought the message from Jeremiah 18, and 2 Corinthians,”The Potter,”

Delmar and I are trying to get tomato plants to grow but something keeps eating the tops off and leaving the stems. We think it might be squirrels or deer.

I enjoyed visits from two of my granddaughters this week.

I have been getting more orders for masks, so I have been sewing quite a bit.

I am wanting to get a flowerbed made but is too wet.

Until next week remember the old saying,”Red sun at night, sailors delight, red sun in the morning, sailors take warning. “