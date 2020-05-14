Smallett – Margaret Rosseau

May 11 – Sunday morning service was opened with prayer and then Kendra Shelton sang two beautiful songs.

Brother Evans brought the message from Proverbs 31:10-31, Luke 1:31, “A Virtuous Woman.”

Delmar and I have been staying pretty close to home. He is having trouble walking. We don’t want him to take another fall.

I have been staying busy with sewing, cooking, and laundry.

My sweet neighbor gave me a starter for Amish friendship bread and I have baked one batch, which was very good.

We are not having very good luck with our garden this year; something keeps eating the plants about as fast as we plant them.

I finally got the pleasure of seeing Murphy, our pastor family’s grandson. He is already three months old. He sure is a beautiful baby. I am anxious to get to hold him.

I had a wonderful Mother’s Day weekend. All of the kids but one came by and the other one sent gifts and a card. I am blessed.

Until next week remember that Greater is The One living inside of me than the one living in the world.