Smallett – Margaret Rosseau

May 3 – Well , we watched our church on Facebook again today. We are hoping to get back in church soon.

Kendra Shelton sang two beautiful songs. Brother Evans brought the message from Matthew 28:16-20, Mark 6:6-11, Luke 10:1-12, 1 John 5:7-10, “Witnessing, God’s Great Commission to Others.”

We are blessed to have a wonderful pastor and family for our leaders. I have been making masks for people. It’s something I can do to help.

We are sure missing our family get together.

I have been fighting allergies and Delmar is trying to keep going. We got our garden tilled and planted tomato plants and a couple of days later they were gone. Something ate them. Well we bought more and going to try again.

I was given a starter for Amish Friendship bread, so plan to bake some this week.

I am not anxious to get out and start mixing too soon. Please be careful and don’t take chances.

We have been going to the park so I can walk. Until next week remember stay safe and be happy.