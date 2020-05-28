Several State Offices Re-open to Customers, Scheduled Visitors 

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – On Tuesday, May 26, the Secretary of State offices in Jefferson City, Kansas City, Springfield and St. Louis re-opened to the public with precautions in place to ensure the health and safety of employees and visitors. Public visitors are required to wear a face mask or face covering.

In the Business Services Division, customers are able to access services using a walk-up counter that includes a service window providing a physical safeguard for customers and staff. Customers, however, are still encouraged to use online services when possible.

Public access to the State Library and State Archives is available by appointment only to limit the number of visitors in the building and adhere to physical distancing recommendations. To make an appointment to research the Archives, email archives@sos.mo.gov or call (573) 751-3280. To contact the State Library for an appointment, email libref@sos.mo.gov or call (573) 751-3615.