Herald

Archives

Winners in the recent Ladies’ Golf Association tournament are, left to right (back row): Dorothy Maloney, Elma Spurlock, Delores Crain, LaVon Smith, Wilma Klineline and Bobbie Cooper. Front row: Glenda Sanders, Geraldine Gray, Linda Heath, Catherine Ray, Marie Wallen and Freda Gray. Other winners not pictured are Suzanne Phillips and Aileene Barnes.