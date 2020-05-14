Sandra Kay Anderson

Sandra Anderson, 77 years, 1 month, 13 days old, passed away on May 11, 2020 at her home with her family by her side.

Sandra was born March 28, 1943 in Washington, Pennsylvania to Charles Kidd and Ruth Annapearl (Mundell) Curtis.

On November 16, 1963, Sandra and Charles Roger Anderson were united in marriage at West Alexander, PA and to this union they were blessed with four children.

She was a member of The Friendship Freewill Baptist Church. She was a Christian and was saved May of 2014. She enjoyed playing bingo and solitaire. She loved attending her church.

Sandra was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Charles, in 2012, and one sister, Connie Jones.

She is survived by her four children and their spouses, Doug & Charlotte Anderson, Theresa & Daniel Tucker, James & Solange Anderson, and Ward “Mike” Anderson, six grandchildren and their spouses, Brandon and Kara Anderson, Kevin and Vivian Anderson, Sidney Tucker, Amanda and Seth Ulrich, Shelley Simpson, and Riley Anderson, eight great-grandchildren, Aiden Anderson, Austin Anderson, Kaylee Robertson, Emma Anderson, Anthony Anderson, Adelynn Ulrich, Joshua Ulrich and one on the way, two sisters, Dorothy Hughes and Opal Watson and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services for Sandra will be Friday, May 15, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Clinkingbeard Chapel, Ava, MO. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. to service time. Burial will be in the Missouri Veterans Cemetery, 5201 S. Southwood Road, Springfield, MO. Officiating will be Pastor Lyle Wright. Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association. Services are being conducted by Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Ava, MO. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.