Route N in Wright County to Close for Repair 

WILLOW SPRINGS – Missouri Route N in Wright County will close as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a culvert pipe under the roadway.

The section of roadway to close is located between Mtn. Valley Road and Absher Road.

Weather permitting, work will be performed Wednesday, June 3 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to seek an alternate route.

For additional information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636).