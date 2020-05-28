Rollover Near Dora Injures One

On May 25th, a 19 year old man from Mountain Home, Arkansas sustained serious injuries from a rollover crash on Highway 181, two miles north of Dora.

Matthew Williams was driving a 1996 Ford F-150 Northbound when he attempted to pass another vehicle, ran off the left side of the roadway, overcorrected, skidded off the right side of the roadway, then returned to the roadway where the truck then overturned.

Williams, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle.

He was flown to Mercy Hospital in Springfield.