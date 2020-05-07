Reopening Update from the Douglas County Library

The Douglas County Public Library will begin the gradual process of re-opening on May 11. In order to keep the public and library staff safe and maintain social distancing, we will offer curb side service only for the time being. All books to be returned to the library must be returned to the book drop and will be quarantined for three days before being checked in and returned to circulation. For the time being no overdue fines will be charged.

Patrons wishing to check out library material may check the library website at douglascountylibrary.lib.mo.us to see what is available and may place a hold on those items. Otherwise, patrons may call the library at 417-683-5633 and tell us what type of material you would like and we will pick something out for you. Please call the library when you arrive and we will check the items out for you and take them outside. Unfortunately, until more libraries around the state begin to open, we will not be able to borrow material from other libraries, and will not be placing items on hold for anything other than what is in our own library.

Thank you for your patience as we work through this together.