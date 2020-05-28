Red Cross Offers Ways to Stay Safe As You Look Ahead to Summer Fun

SPRINGFIELD (May 26, 2020) — Summer is just ahead — the perfect time of the year to enjoy the outdoors. But this year summer fun will be different due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The American Red Cross of Southern Missouri offers safety tips you can follow.

If your community is reopening, know what precautions to take in public settings.

Keep at least 6 feet between yourself and others.

Wear cloth face coverings, especially in crowded areas. Do not place them on children under age 2.

Limit your risk by reducing the number of places you go and your exposure to other people.

Order food and other items for home delivery or curbside pickup, if possible.

Visit the grocery store and other stores in person only when necessary.

Stay at home if you are sick.

WATER SAFETY

Many public pools and beaches may be closed. Follow the guidance of state and local officials. Make sure the area is designated for swimming. Once there, maintain social distancing, both in and out of the water, between you and people who don’t live with you. If you don’t think your child can do this, come up with another activity.

Wear face coverings on land, but not in the water as it may be difficult to breathe.

Don’t share goggles, nose clips, snorkels or other personal items.

An inflatable pool can be a great way to have fun, but be sure to provide constant supervision to children in and around the water.

Take the new Red Cross free Water Safety for Parents and Caregivers online course which focuses on the risks of drowning and how to minimize those risks, especially for young children.

GRILLING SAFETY

Summer is a popular time for grilling family meals at home. Yet grilling fires spark more than 10,000 home fires on average each year. To avoid this:

Always supervise a barbecue grill when in use. Don’t add charcoal starter fluid when coals have already been ignited.

Never grill indoors—not in the house, camper, tent or any enclosed area.

Make sure everyone, including children and pets, stays away from the grill.

Keep the grill away from the house or anything that could catch fire.

Use the long-handled tools especially made for cooking on the grill.

HELP SAVE LIVES

Give blood, platelets or plasma — we’re all in this together!

Visit redcrossblood.org for more information or to schedule your donation.

The Red Cross has several resources to help you prevent and respond to summer emergencies.

Learn how to save a life with the First Aid App and training courses (redcross.org/takeaclass).

Receive customized weather alerts and warnings with our Emergency App.

Download Swim App and visit our new Water Safety for Kids site (redcross.org/watersafetyforkids) for videos, activities and quizzes.

Enable the Red Cross skills on Amazon Alexa-enabled devices for valuable first aid information, to schedule a blood donation, receive warnings about an approaching hurricane or make a financial donation to the Red Cross (https://www.redcross.org/get-help/how-to-prepare-for-emergencies/mobile-apps/alexa-skills.html).