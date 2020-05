Douglas County Commission is taking bids on Lawn Services for the Douglas County Jail, located 900 Industrial Road. Bid must include proof of liability insurance. For additional information contact the Douglas County Commission at 417-683-6080.

Bids must be submitted by Thursday, June 4, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. bids should be sent to:

Douglas Count Commission

PO Box 398

Ava, MO 65608

We reserve the right to accept or reject any and all bids.