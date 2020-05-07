Public Health Reminders Includes Contact Tracing

The statewide stay-at-home order has lifted and Missouri is entering a critical new phase in the response to COVID-19. To help Missourians better understand how to stop the spread going forward, the One for All Missouri campaign would like to share several guidelines and reminders:

Though the statewide stay-at-home order has lifted, the “reopening” process will not look the same across Missouri. Local counties and communities may enforce more restrictive public health requirements. The best guidance for each community will come from local public health experts.

Physical distancing and other safety practices like staying at home, washing hands frequently, and wearing face masks will need to continue for some time to make sure there is not a new increase in the number of COVID-19 cases.

People more at risk, including older people and people with pre-existing medical conditions, should continue to stay home as much as possible and avoid interacting with people they do not live with.

As Missourians begin to move about in public more freely, contact tracing will be increasingly important. Contact tracing is the process of identifying people who may have been exposed to COVID-19 in order to stop the spread.

Missourians can help by keeping a record of where they go and who they interact with. This will help make the process faster and more accurate if they are contacted by a local public health expert to help with contact tracing.