Perfect Catch Marine Tuesday Night’s Are Back

Perfect Catch Marine’s Tuesday Night’s TNT are coming back for 2020 starting next Tuesday May 19, 2020. Launch will be from Bull Shoals Lake Boat Dock at 7pm and weigh-in is at 11PM.

Due to the COVID virus and the shut down, we have not solicited any sponsors for this year’s event so we will limit the radio advertising and there will be no T-shirts. The format will be the same as last year with one exception.

We will allow single participants. We had a strong request for this.

Kevin Hyde will be marshaling the event and you can sign up by calling the Bull Shoals store at 870-445-2628 or the day of the event at the boat dock.

We have not determined the number of tournaments this year, as we have had requests to continue the event into September. Your input is appreciated.

Thank you for your past and further participation.