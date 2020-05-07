Ozarks Medical Center’s COVID-19 Hotline Offers Resources

WEST PLAINS, Mo – Ozarks Medical Center’s COVID-19 Hotline has been in service for over a month and has fielded over 1,500 calls. The 24-hour hotline is available to anyone who has questions about COVID-19. The hotline is answered by a nurse who can triage the patient over the phone and make an appointment for them if they need to be seen or tested. The nurses also can answer general questions about COVID-19 as they relate to guidelines for businesses.

To reach OMC’s COVID-19 Hotline, call 417-505-7120.

