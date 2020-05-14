OMC Behavioral Healthcare Offers Help Amid Pandemic BHC sets up a free pandemic help and resource line.

WEST PLAINS, Mo – Ozarks Medical Center (OMC) Behavioral Healthcare (BHC) has been selected by the Missouri Department of Mental Health (DMH) Office of Disaster Services to implement a COVID Crisis Counseling Program (CCP) in addition to the mental health services it currently provides to the surrounding counties.

The CCP which is funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is intended to assist those individuals and communities in recovering from the effects of natural and human-caused disasters such as the current pandemic through the provision of community-based outreach and psycho-educational services. It helps people recover and rebuild their lives after a disaster.

Crisis Counselors through the CCP can help individuals and groups to understand their situations and reactions, address emotions, adjust to loss, manage stress, develop coping strategies and make use of community resources available to them.

About OMC Behavioral Health-care CCP

OMC Behavioral Healthcare will utilize its CCP program to provide outreach services to the community such as; COVID-19 education, methods to protect against infection, and information on how to cope with related stress and anxiety. Linkage to resources will include; job search information, counseling services, medication management services, unemployment services, and housing support.

The initial program launch will be centered around OMC Behavioral Healthcare’s recently launched COVID-19 Help & Resource Line. This helpline will provide free and confidential support, helping callers experiencing increased anxiety due to the coronavirus emergency. The Helpline is staffed by volunteers and mental health professionals who are here to help. Call 417-256-1777 to access this service Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

OMC Behavioral Healthcare offers efficient and effective mental health services to children and adults including individuals, couples, and family counseling. In addition, BHC provides case management, anger management, group therapy, and medication services to help reduce the severity and duration of mental health disorders. Their team of mental health professionals provides convenient, comprehensive care to keep their community mentally healthy. For more information about OMC Behavioral Healthcare, visit www.OzarksMedicalCenter.com/Our-Services/Behavioral-Healthcare.