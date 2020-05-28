Now Available: Ava R-1 Digital Sports Scrapbook

by Michael Boyink / mike@douglascountyherald.com
You might remember the Ava football team won a game or two this season.
Boys basketball, girls volleyball and girls basketball also did well.
To help commemorate this truncated school year we’ve created a digital sports scrapbook with:
- 130 articles from specific games and meets.
- 100’s of additional photos that didn’t make the paper.
- The entire 2020 senior section with photos of all graduates.
The scrapbook is DVD-based, and requires a computer with DVD drive, a web browser, and a PDF viewer. No internet connection is required.
The digital scrapbook sells for $15 and is available at the Herald offices.