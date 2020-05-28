Notice of Public Hearing

Application for Zoning Change to City of Ava, Missouri

A public hearing will be held by the City of Ava Planning and Zoning Commission at 6:00 P.M. at City Hall on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, for the purpose of hearing a request for a zoning change submitted by J&L Tire.

Present Zoning: l-1 Light Industry

Proposed Zoning: B-3 General Business

Purpose: Correct Zoning

Legal Description:

Tract II:

A part of the NE 1/4 SW 1/4 of Section 14, Township 26 North , Range 16 West, 5th P.M. more particularly described as follows: Commencing at the Southeast corner of the NE 1/4 SW 1/4 of said Section 14; thence N 88 degrees 54 minutes 16 seconds W along the South line of the NE 1/4 SW 1/4 of said Section 14, a distance of 39.04 feet to a 5/8 inch rebar on the West right of way line of Business State Highway #5; thence N 01 degrees 29 minutes 17 seconds E along said West right of way line, a distance of 311.98 feet to a 5/8 inch rebar with a plastic cap stamped “Norsworthy PLS 2235” set at the Northeast corner of a tract conveyed to Lloyd Johnson and Joyce Johnson as recorded in Book 301 at page 317 of the Douglas County Deed records, the true point beginning; thence N 88 degrees 40 minutes 15 seconds W along the North line of said Johnson tract; thence S 01 degree 08 minutes 24 seconds W along the West line of said Johnson tract, a distance of 98.84 feet to a 5/8 inch rebar with a plastic cap at a corner of a tract conveyed to Dand Lodging LLC as recorded in Book 347, Page 760 of the Douglas County Deed records; thence N 88 degrees 47 minutes 12 seconds W along the boundary of said Dand tract, a distance of 144.09 feet to a 5/8 inch rebar with a plastic cap stamped “Norsworthy PLS 2235”; set at a corner of said Dand tract; thence N 08 degrees 22 minutes 28 seconds W continuing along the boundary of said Dand tract, a distance of 126.72 feet to a 5/8 rebar with a plastic cap stamped “Norsworthy PLS 2235”; thence S 87 degrees 44 minutes 14 seconds E, a distance of 270.82 feet to a 5/8 rebar with a plastic cap stamped “Norsworthy PLS 2235” set on the aforementioned West right of way line; thence S 01 degree 29 minutes 17 seconds W along said West right of way line, a distance of 21.35 feet to the point of beginning – as shown in Survey No. 07011 by Norsworthy and Associates, LLC.