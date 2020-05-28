Mt. Zion – Barbara Uhles

May 24 – Ushers in the Sunday morning service at Mt. Zion were John Dale and James Cox. The special song was a duet by Pastor Bob and Sister Cinda Thompson. His message was “Great is Thy Faithfulness,” from Lamentations 3:21. “This I recall to my mind, therefore have I hope. It is the of the Lord’s mercies that we are not consumed, because his compassions fail not. They are new every morning: great is thy faithfulness.”

The circumstances in 584 B.C. were destroyed Jerusalem, demolished temple, devastated homes. The choices, misery on mercy, consuming on compassion, by capacity.

Jesse Paxton was the song leader Sunday evening. Edith Johnson led in prayer. Dana Fourman sang a solo and then Pastor Bob’s gave his 37th study on the book of Ephesians.

Linda Murray prayed in the Wed. evening Missions service. Cinda Thompson gave several reports for April and May. She closed with “A Prayer for a World.”

The annual M.Z.B.S. Pinic was held on campus Tues., May 19 (10 a.m. – 2 p.m.) Pastor Bob supervised games. Linda Murray grilled hot dogs and everyone brought sides. About half of the students, some home schoolers, several teachers and a few family members attended. Sam and Gaylerd Miller got the grounds ready. Luke Barton, Cooper Murray, and James Cobb cleared off the basketball court.

Kindergarten Graduation was held on Fri. evening, May 22. Pastor Bob gave the invocation. The Graduates, in royal blue caps and gowns, were Preston Dannen and Vayda King. They were presented by their teacher, Cheryl Paxton and received their Certificates of Promotion from Board Chairman Rob Fleming. Dana Fourman presented music awards to Jackson Berry , Colin Fleming and Cooper Murray. Linda Murray presented academic awards to Kylie Adams, Preston Akens, Luke Barton, Samuel Bruss, Olivia Dannen, Colin Fleming, and Landon Williams. Julian Allen, Brenna Barton, Felicity and Jackson Berry, Josiah Fleetwood, and Cooper Murray also earned academic awards, but were not present.

Excitement ran high as the Douglas County Republican Central Committee met in their new headquarters last Mon. Many thanks goes to Trish Watterson co-owner of Show-Me Real Estate for providing the space.

In spite of flooding, a good crowd was in attendance. Chairman Dennis Uhles called the meeting to order. After the pledge and prayer, Wilda Watterson gave the secretary’s report and Keith Moore, the treasurer’s report. Treasury showed a healthy balance.

We are needing more political yard signs and merchandise for our headquarters. Seems we are having difficulty keeping such, as people are anxious to get them.

Our Candidate Forum was discussed in more detail and it was decided to have it on Monday, July 13. Time and place will be announced when they are confirmed. Linda Nasif and Wesley McBryant were voted in as new committee members. All were encouraged to respond to the Census . It is very important that everyone be counted.

After adjournment, guest Joe Combs, candidate for State Representative spoke. Joe introduced himself and gave a summary of his background and varied experiences. Afterwards our other guest, Representative Robert Ross, candidate for State Senate, also spoke , giving us his background and experiences. Robert also gave us updates of happenings and bills in Jefferson City.

Those in attendance felt that it was a very good and informative meeting. Our next meetings will be June 8, 7:00 p.m. at our headquarters. Anyone is welcome.