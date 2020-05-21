Mt. Zion – Barbara Uhles

May 17 – Mother’s Day is always special at Mt. Zion. This year began with “A Mother Helps Elijah” on the radio broadcast at 9 am.

Wasn’t it good to have Sunday School, after it was suspended for 6 weeks? A storm had knocked out the electricity in the chapel, but Delbert Murray got the furnace and half of the lights on within 30 minutes. Norman Murray helped him restore all the power that afternoon.

Lilah Sherman was pianist, Sheena Mahan was song leader and Linda Ferguson prayed for the opening of Sunday School.

Cheryl Paxton sang a solo in the worship service. Gifts were presented to 4 special mothers. Three were over 90 years old: Edith Johnson, Phyllis Arnold, and Mary Thompson. Jayana Young was the youngest mother present. Elliot and Greyson Jones helped Cinda Thompson distribute the gifts. Each mother also chose a gift as she left the service.

Pastor Bob Thompson Jr. preached on “Mother’s Legacy” from 2 Timothy 1:5. “I call to remembrance the unfeigned faith that is in thee, which dwelt first in thy grandmother Lois, and thy mother Eunice.”

Visitors included Karolyn Garrett, Wanda Greenwood, and Glenna Young who came to church with their mothers. James Cobb operated the sound system.

Jesse Paxton led the singing in the Sunday evening service and Norman Murray sang a solo. Pastor Bob gave a Bible study on Ephesians 5:30. “We are members of his body, of his flesh, and of his bones. For this cause shall a man leave his father and mother and shall be joined to his wife.”

James Cox lead in prayer Wed. evening. Sixteen persons gave tributes to their mothers.

Happy Birthday to Pastor Bob! He was born on Mother’s Day 70 years ago, in Fort Scott, Kansas. He and his wife invited the church to a cook out Thursday evening to celebrate.

This month at Mt. Zion Bible School, Linda Murray is in the Learning Center, Lilah Sherman is in the Office, Barbara Uhles is in the library, and Cheryl Paxton is getting her kindergarten students ready for graduation. That is scheduled for Friday evening May 22.