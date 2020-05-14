Mt. Zion – Barbara Uhles

May 4 – Happy first birthday to Kailor Jones.

“Psalm 34 – A Hymn for Troubled Times” was the message on our radio program on Sunday. Jesse Paxton led the singing at 10:45 a.m. at Mt. Zion Church. Olivia Lyon was the guest organist. Becky Arnold sang a solo. The Pastoral Prayer included petitions for the State of Missouri, as requested by Gov. Parson. The storm caused a short power outage. Then Pastor Bob Thompson Jr. preached on “No Condemnation” from Romans 8:1. “There is therefore now no condemnation to them which are in Christ Jesus, who walk not after the flesh, but after the spirit.”

A Change! – condemnation to commendation, prohibition to promotion, bondage to blessing, death to life.

In the Sunday evening service, Sam Lyon led in prayer. The special song was an A Capella number by 4 Arnold ladies: Juliana, Calrissa, Ashlea, and Olivia. Pastor Bob’s message was on Ephesians 5:25. Christ gave Himself for the church “That he might present it to himself a glorious church, not having spot, or wrinkle, or any such thing: but that it should be holy and without blemish.”

Seventeen participants observed the National Day of Prayer on the Ava Square at noon on Thurs., May 7. The service was under the direction of Pastor Bob. Others who led in prayer were Brother Tom, Dennis Uhles, and Cinda Thompson. Barbara Uhles accompanied the singing with accordion. Greg Nasif gave brief comments.

Mt. Zion plans to resume its regular schedule of services on Mothers’ Day. Sunday at 9:45 a.m., 10:45 a.m., 6 p.m.; Wed. at 7 p.m. The Sunday morning and evening services will continue to be streamed on Facebook.