Mt. Zion – Barbara Uhles

May 3 – The storm that hit Mt. Zion Bible School Tuesday night blew down two large trees near the chapel building. Those who helped with the clean up included Cooper, Delbert and Earnest Murray; Greyson and Elliot Jones; J.R. Downen, James Cobb and Pastor Bob.

Gaylerd and Sam Miller are mowing the campus this spring. The radio program on Sunday included four vocal songs with orchestra. Pastor Bob preached on “The Message of my Life.”

Pastor Bob Thompson, Jr. preached “A Triple Consideration” based on Isaiah 1:3. “The ox knoweth his owner, and the ass his master’s crib: but Israel doth not know, my people doth not consider.”

In the Sunday evening service, Ron Arnold led in prayer, and Greyson Jones played a trumpet solo. Pastor Bob led a Bible Study on Ephesians 5:21. “Submitting yourselves to one another in the fear of God.”