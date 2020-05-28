Mt. Tabor – Kay Hutchison

May 24 – Another beautiful day for worship, Sunday. We had many prayer requests especially the veterans and their families. Also many have lost family in our community, our sympathy to them.

Brother Charles title for his message was “Remember”. He used several scriptures from Luke, John, 1 Corinthians to tie his messages to Jesus’ birth, death, burial and resurrection.

Last Sunday we honored our Mothers with special gifts for Sister Hellen and Sister Nina as well as tokens of appreciation for each one, and from Pastor Charles .

Visitors last week with Harold and Kay Hutchison were Kim and Danny and Morgan Clements. Morgan was helping with some outside chores.

Harlin and Shirley Hutchison of West Plains, spent Saturday night and Sunday with the Hutchison.

Floyd and Bonita Winingham drove to Ava on Saturday to visit Jewell Elliott and other relatives. Shawn and LeAnna and children James Tammy Elliott joined them Saturday night at Jewell’s.

Nora spent Sunday night with Grandma Jewell. Bonita and Jewell spent Sunday visiting and decorating at Evans, Ava and Mt. Tabor cemeteries.

The Wininghams and Jewell joined Shawn and LeAnna and family and Ashley Wilson at James and Tammy’s on Monday evening to celebrate James’ birthday.

Ronnie and Pat Lansdown visited in West Plains during the Memorial weekend with Doug, Kristi, Jadon and Kayley, being treated to dinner for their anniversary. They also stopped by Bill and Cathy Lansdown’s who had their children visiting. A good time was had by all.

Jill O’Neal called with a long phone visit and Happy anniversary wishes for her parents, also.