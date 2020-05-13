Mt. Tabor – Kay Hutchison

We had a good service Sunday to celebrate Mother’s Day and also were blessed to have visitors. We had several prayer requests and enjoyed having Sister Gladys Peak play the piano for us. Music really helps a worship service! Hellen’s daughter, Monica, joined her Mother for church.

Brother Charles read 1 Kings and several others scriptures with his message titled, “How far will a Mother Go?” Some of these mothers went to great lengths to help her children, others did more harm than good.

The congregation sang Happy Birthday to Brother Charles and Happy Anniversary to Kay and Harold Hutchison.

Ronnie and Pat Lansdown attended funeral services last week for James Aborn.

Jewell Elliott was a guest Sunday after church in the home of Shaun and LeAnna Elliott and children for a barbecue.

Harold and Kay Hutchison kept an appointment with the eye doctor in Springfield Thursday. While there they visited his sister Lucille De Berry.