Mt. Tabor – Kay Hutchison

May 3 – It was another rainy, cool day to enjoy being in God’s house. We had our pledges, sand Amazing Grace and had many prayer requests. We were glad to have Sister Gladys Peak as our visitor and piano player.

Brother Charles read scripture from Matt. 24 to finish the last of his 3 part message, “The end is in sight.”

We must be ready because there will be no time to make changes. Brother Charles mentioned Governor Parson’s day of prayer which was Sunday.

Spending time with Jewell Elliott this last week was Logan Elliott and also Nora Elliott. James Elliott stops by often.

Visitors with Harold and Kay Hutchison recently were Harlin Hutchison, Dan, Kim and Morgan Clements.