Mt. Olive – Donna Loveland

May 4th – Good Monday morning everyone. I hope this week finds you safe and well. Right now, it seems like everything is upside down. Our country is under a virtual lockdown with so many of the everyday things we have taken for granted changing. Even our church services have been put on hold. But we hope that this is short term. However we can still keep in touch and pray for one another. I have a special prayer request for a member of our congregation. Brother Jack Lawrence fell and suffered a broken hip two weeks ago. He is now recovering in a skilled nursing facility. It has been very rough on both Jack and his family because of the “no visiting” policy that hospitals and nursing homes have due to this corona virus. So please pray for that family.

We are planning on having morning services at Mt. Olive on May 10th. That will be Mother’s Day. We are planning on 11:00 o’clock services only. There will not be Sunday school, or Sunday evening services on May 10th. We will decide weekly on how to extend our services, but are trying to conduct our services in the safest way for our congregation.

This is a scary time for everyone. Fear hits most of us at one time or another, even those of us who pledge to live our lives by faith. Here are just a few guidelines from scripture I came across in a little gift from Guidepost and adapted it to what we are seeing and hearing in our country and communities today. “ “WE LIVE BY FAITH AND NOT BY SIGHT.” (2 C Corinthians 5:7) We do see and hear lots of news with scary headlines. Right now it’s a virus, tomorrow it will be something else. But remember, JESUS SPOKE TO THEM, “BE ENCOURAGED! IT’S ME. DON’T BE AFRAID.” (Mark 6:50) It’s Jesus who reminds us, just like he reminded the disciples, not to be afraid. They were afraid when they saw Jesus walking on the water, thinking it was a ghost. Then they heard his voice, calming them, as He stepped into the boat. He will give you and me a calmness and peace to face the storms that come along. Even this storm that is facing us today. “THE LORD IS MY STRENGTH AND MY SHIELD.”(Psalms 28:7) We have to pray and then trust that God does have us in the palm of His Hands. God bless and stay well everyone.