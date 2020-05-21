MSU – 2020 Wall of Fame Honors Six

by University Communications

At the end of your career, how will you define success?

Missouri State University faculty and staff members who made an impact on students and campus life are honored with induction to the Wall of Fame each year.

Six honored for

contributions to campus

The Board of Governors voted today (May 14) to induct six more individuals.

The 2020 inductees include Dr. Michael Carlie, Karen Horny, Paul Kincaid, Marcia Morriset, Judith Smith and the late Dr. Howard Orms.

“I’m humbled by the legacy set forth by those who walked Missouri State’s campus before me,” President Clif Smart said. “These honorees were innovative and resourceful. They set the stage for MSU to continue to grow and thrive.

“I am particularly pleased to see Paul Kincaid’s name on this list. Paul was my first chief of staff who helped me learn the job of university president. No one loves the university more than Paul.”

The 2020 inductees represent almost 145 years of combined full-time service to Missouri State.

2020 honorees

Dr. Michael Carlie (Aug. 18, 1986–July 31, 2010) established the criminal justice program. With his energy and expertise, he encouraged students to challenge themselves and their beliefs. His thorough exploration of gang and criminal activity resulted in numerous publications and awards.

Karen Horny (Aug. 1, 1995–June 30, 2009) expanded Meyer Library’s archives and special collections. With a focus on improving student access, she advocated for greater state and federal funding, and helped develop MOBIUS, a statewide library consortium.

Paul Kincaid (July 11, 1986–Sept. 30, 2014) championed new strategic plans and worked with the state legislature as the university adopted the public affairs mission and navigated the name change. His work ethic made him an integral part of moving Missouri State forward.

Marcia Morriset (June 22, 1964–July 23, 1968 and Aug. 2, 1982–June 30, 2010) served Honors College students. She fashioned every facet of their college experience, including curriculum, the opening of Scholars House and the launch of LOGOS.

Dr. Howard Orms (Sept. 1, 1966–July 31, 1993) was a true leader in theatre. After mastering the craft, he elevated Missouri State’s theatre program to top tier status. Known for seeing something special in each student, he even inspired and mentored award-winning actor John Goodman.

Judith “Judi” Smith (Aug. 25, 1986–March 31, 2005) helped create scholarships for students. Industrious and gifted at making connections, she increased membership of the Founder’s Club, enhanced the Alumni Association and provided knowledgeable leadership in two successful capital campaigns.

The induction ceremony

The honorees will have their plaques added to the wall outside of the Plaster Student Union Ballroom during a formal ceremony at 4 p.m. Oct. 16, during Homecoming. The ceremony is free and open to the public.

Selection criteria

In addition to nominations from current or past members of the campus community, the former faculty or staff member must have:

Significantly contributed to the success and positive collegiate experience of students.

Worked full time at Missouri State for at least 10 years.

Stopped working full time at MSU for the past five years.